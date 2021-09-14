TMC's Abhishek Banerjee defers Tripura rally by 24 hours

Agartala (Tripura) [India], September 14 (ANI): As Tripura Police denied permission to Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee to conduct a rally in Agartala on September 15, the party has deferred the rally by 24 hours.



The Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) had refused to give the nod stating that another political party has been given the nod for political activities in the city on the same day.

SDPO in the denial letter wrote, "Please refer to your application regarding organising protest rally on September 15 from 2 pm. The manner was reviewed by the undersigned. During the review, it is found that permission for organising a mass rally throughout the Agartala city has already been granted to another political party on the relevant date and time."

"On further review, it is also found that the political party will organise the mass rally in the same route as prayed from your end. As such, from the perspective of security, and law and order point of view, a protest rally on September 15 from 2 pm is not permitted/Regretted. Any violation of the above order will attract stringent action as, law," it added.

Hours later, TMC leader and former MP Kunal Ghosh said, "We have received the denial letter of the permission, so, we are deferring the rally by 24 hours. We are in contact with the top leadership at Kolkata. After some time we shall let you know what is our view and future course of action on this."

"It is very funny to see the permission denial letter as on the same time, same day and the same route there is permission for another political party program there," he added.

The TMC leader also claimed that they were denied permission due to a "conspiracy" hatched by the BJP.

"Out of fear of Abhishek Banerjee's padayatra which would have turn into an ocean of people, this conspiracy has been hatched by the BJP to stop his padayatra. Either BJP is doing this or getting it done by its B team through a backdated letter," he said. (ANI)

