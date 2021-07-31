TMC's Kunal Ghosh calls Babul Supriyo's quitting politics a 'gimmick', says, attempt to 'attract Delhi leaders'

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 31 (ANI): Terming BJP MP Babul Supriyo's announcement of quitting politics a 'gimmick', TMC general secretary Kunal Ghosh on Saturday said he must tender resignation to Lok Sabha Speaker instead of social media.



"We are not giving any importance to him (Babul Supriyo) as it is a clear gimmick. Lok Sabha is in session, he must tender his resignation to the Speaker. Instead of it, he is using Facebook only to attract his Delhi leaders because he is now a dissident leader," Ghosh told ANI.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Babul Supriyo on Saturday said he is leaving politics and will also resign as an MP.

Supriyo, who resigned earlier this month as minister of state for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, said in a Facebook post that there was a difference of opinion between him and the state BJP leaders and that the difference of opinion among senior leaders was "harming the party".

The MP had said earlier he is not going to any political party and TMC, Congress, CPI(M) had not called him.

"Goodbye. I'm not going to any political party. TMC, Congress, CPI(M) nobody has called me, I'm not going anywhere...One need not be in politics to do social work," he had said. However, the updated post did not have these lines.

Babul Supriyo, who represents Asansol in Lok Sabha, briefly referred to his moving out to the union council of ministers earlier this month.

The MP, who is a singer, said social work can be done without being in politics. (ANI)

