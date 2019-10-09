TN: 108 women of different ages played veena at Meenakshi Amman Temple on Vijaya Dashami

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Soothing veena music filled the air at Meenakshi Amman Temple as 108 women of different age groups together performed on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami here.

The event was organised by a Veena teacher, Shobana on Tuesday at the Tirukkalyana Mandapam in the temple premises.

“I have come all the way from Singapore to attend this event which is being conducted to appease the rain god and to spread wisdom and knowledge on the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashami. This temple is really close to my heart so I keep coming here,” said Vivek, a tourist.

This event is being conducted for the past 20 years at the Meenakshi Amman Temple as a part of worshipping music and god.

“This is a really special event for us and we have come from Spain. We are so delighted to attend this event. It was an awesome event and a great experience was all of us to listen to these women. Indian culture is cherished all across the globe and people should visit India to experience its culture,” said Veronica.

Over 20 foreigner tourists visited here and lauded the veena players for the spectacular performance.

As many as 22 songs were played by the veena players and a large number of devotees, students and music enthusiasts attended the event. (ANI)