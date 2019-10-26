TN: 2-year-old falls further down into borewell, rescue ops underway

Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): In an unfortunate incident, a two-year-old boy who fell into a borewell in Nadukattupatti of Tiruchirappalli district, on Saturday evening slipped further down.

More than six crews from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) as well as the State Disaster Response Force have been working for over the past 24 hours to rescue the toddler Sujith Wilson, who fell down the borewell on Friday and got struck at 26 feet, officials said.Later he slipped further down and is now stuck at 100 feet into the borewell.The State Disaster Rescue Team has also reached the spot and started efforts to rescue the boy.State Ministers C Vijayabaskar, N Nadarajan and S Valarmathi, District Collector Sivarasu, Superintendent of Police Ziaul Haq have also rushed to the spot and have asked the officials concerned to speed up the recovery operations.Rescue workers are engaged in digging a hole next to the borewell to enable the boy to be pulled up by sending a person inside.The toddler apparently fell into the borewell while he was playing near his house.A medical team is also providing oxygen to the boy from outside the borewell. (ANI)