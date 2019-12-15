TN: 48-day temple elephant rejuvenation camp begins

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Dec 15 (ANI): A 48-day temple elephant rejuvenation camp began here on Sunday in which twenty-eight temple elephants from across the state have been brought to participate.

The camp is being organised at Thekkampatti on the banks of the Bhavani River by the Department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department.



At the camp, elephants receive a royal treatment, and are served nutritious food.

During the 48-day event, they also undergo health screening and treatment for various ailments and infections. They are provided with medicines, a good shower and a brisk walk twice a day to improve their health.

The caretakers of the elephants believe the camp held once a year is very good for their animals and offers a bonding place for elephants who are brought here from different temples and mutts.

Apart from Coimbatore, the Tamil Nadu districts, including Tirupur, the Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, and Krishna Giri, account for a substantial elephant population.

The annual rejuvenation camp, a pet project was started by late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa for temple elephants in 2003. (ANI)

