TN: 7 detained for unlawful assembly and making rangoli against CAA, released

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Dec 29 (ANI): Chennai Police on Sunday released seven people who were detained in Besant Nagar for 'unlawful assembly' and for making 'rangoli' protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Earlier today, they were detained over charges of assembling without prior permission and for making rangoli at public spaces.



The police, which included the assistant commissioner, detained the protestors and took them away.

On Saturday, Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath (TNTJ) took out a rally to the State Governor's residence in the city protesting against CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

This comes amid widespread protests across the country against the newly-enacted citizenship law, which grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

