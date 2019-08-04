TN: Aadi Festival celebrations at Parvatha Varthni Amman Shrine in Rameswaram

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Women in large numbers offered prayers to Goddess Parvathavarthini shrine at Ramanathaswami Temple in Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu.

The devotees lit diyas made with rice flour in the flour light festival celebrated annually at the temple.



The ongoing Aadi festival is celebrated every fourth month according to the Tamil Calendar and the festival celebrates the marriage of Adi Amman.

The devotees believe that by lighting diyas made of rice flour, the women will get good husbands and so special prayers are offered to the goddess.

"This prayer is basically performed by unmarried girls. They pray to the goddesses for acquiring a good husband in future. That is why women folks make diyas from rice flour and offer prayer to goddess Amman," said a devotee Gopilakshmi. (ANI)

