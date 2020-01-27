TN: BJP member J Raghu hacked to death by unknown miscreants, probe underway

Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member J Raghu (39) Secretary in Palakarai zone has been hacked to death in Trichy by unknown men on Monday.

The gruesome incident took place at around 5.30 in the morning today.

Gandhinagar police has initiated an investigation into the murder case.

Raghu had earlier filed a case with Gandhinagar police regarding cellphone theft and had subsequently withdrawn it.



BJP party cadres held a protest and blocked the road in front of Trichy Government Hospital, demanding action against the attackers.

Following assurance from police, the agitators withdrew their protest. (ANI)

