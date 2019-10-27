TN: Boring machine reaches at spot to rescue 2-yr-old in Trichy

Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Boring machine reached at the spot on early hours of Sunday where a 2-year old is stuck in a borewell in Nadukattupatti of Trichy district.

Officials have decided to dig 100 feet from the side of the deep well to rescue Sujith Wilson, who fell into the borewell on Friday. Three staff members from rescue agencies are currently inside the pit.



Despite several logistic difficulties, the rig drilling machines arrived at the rescue spot around 2.30 am today. Though the drilling started early in the morning, it is expected to take at least three to four hours to complete the process.

Officials are planning to go through a connecting passage to rescue Sujith.

More than six crews from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) as well as the State Disaster Response Force have been deployed to rescue the toddler Sujith Wilson, who fell down the borewell on Friday and got struck at 100 feet.

The toddler apparently fell into the borewell while he was playing near his house.

A medical team is also providing oxygen to the boy from outside the borewell. (ANI)

