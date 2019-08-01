TN: CBI arrests Chief Manager of Indian Bank in Bihar's Srijan scam-related case

Sivaganga (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested the Chief Manager of Indian Bank, Zonal Office, Karaikudi in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga district in an ongoing probe related to Bihar's Srijan scam case.

The accused was produced in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Karaikudi, and was given transit remand of three days. He will be produced in the Court of Special Judge, CBI cases, Patna, a statement by the probe agency said.



The CBI had taken over the investigation of this case after a central government notification on August 21, 2017 following a request by the Bihar government.

The case earlier registered at Bhagalpur Kotwali, Tilka Manjhi in Bihar on August 12, 2017 under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code on the allegations of fraudulent diversion of government funds from the accounts of DDC-cum-CEO, Zila Parishad, Bhagalpur between 2009 and 2017.

It was alleged that the accused while posted as Branch Manager, Indian Bank, Bhagalpur, had passed the transaction of over Rs 8.79 crore and diverted the proceeds of the account of Deputy Development Commissionercum-Chief Executive Officer, Bhagalpur to the account of Srijan Mahila Vikas Sahyog Samiti Ltd, Sabour, Bhagalpur.

The designated Court had issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against the accused.



Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

The CBI had taken over the investigation of this case after a central government notification on August 21, 2017 following a request by the Bihar government.The case earlier registered at Bhagalpur Kotwali, Tilka Manjhi in Bihar on August 12, 2017 under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code on the allegations of fraudulent diversion of government funds from the accounts of DDC-cum-CEO, Zila Parishad, Bhagalpur between 2009 and 2017.It was alleged that the accused while posted as Branch Manager, Indian Bank, Bhagalpur, had passed the transaction of over Rs 8.79 crore and diverted the proceeds of the account of Deputy Development Commissionercum-Chief Executive Officer, Bhagalpur to the account of Srijan Mahila Vikas Sahyog Samiti Ltd, Sabour, Bhagalpur.The designated Court had issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against the accused.Further investigation is underway. (ANI)