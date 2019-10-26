  1. Sify.com
TN: CISF organises 'Food Mela' to spread happiness this Diwali

Last Updated: Sat, Oct 26, 2019 19:08 hrs

CISF organised FOOD Mela in Tamil Nadu's Arakkonam town on Friday. (Photo credit: CISF Twitter handle)

Arakkonam (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Friday organised a 'Food Mela' Regional Training Centre (RTC) in Tamil Nadu's Arakkonam town.


The mela was organised under the aegis of 'Sanrakshika' to celebrate Diwali.
"Celebrating the festival of lights #Deepawali and spreading happiness with sweets and food, a Food Mela was organised under the aegis of " Sanrakshika" @ CISF RTC Arakkonam," read the official tweet of CISF.
Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in the country. (ANI)

