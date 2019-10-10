TN: CM reviews preparations, security arrangements in Mamallapuram in view of Chinese President's visit

Mamallapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday evening arrived at Mamallapuram to review preparations and security arrangements for the second informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on October 11-12.



Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam was also present there.

Security has been heightened in Mamallapuram ahead of Chinese President Jinping's visit.

Preparations have also been mad at Chennai Airport ahead of Xi's arrival. The airport is being decked up traditionally with banana leaves, flower garlands, and fruits.

Ahead of Jinping's visit, around 2,000 school students in Chennai wore masks with his picture on them and made formations to welcome him in the city.

The two leaders had their first inaugural informal summit in China's Wuhan on April 27 and 28 last year.

The summit will provide an opportunity for the two leaders to continue their discussions on overarching issues of bilateral, regional and global importance and exchange views on deepening India-China Closer Development Partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. (ANI)

