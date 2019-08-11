TN: Devotees throng Sri Devarajaswami temple to offer prayers

Kanchipuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Devotees thronged Sri Devarajaswami temple in Kanchipuram on Sunday to offer their prayers to Lord Athi Vardar.

The temple witnessed scores of devotees from near and far paying their obeisance to the idol which was turned to a standing position.



The statue of Athi Vardar is taken out from the temple pond once in 40 years.

On Aug 3, special prayers were held at Mahali Amman Temple for good monsoon rain.

This celebration was held during the 'Aadi' month in Tamil calendar which is religiously significant like the 'Sawan' month in the north.

Special prayers were conducted in various Amman temples across the state throughout the 'Aadi' month for the harmony and prosperity of the nation. (ANI)

