TN: Doctors in Coimbatore remove 7-kg tumour from 56-yr-old woman's stomach

Last Updated: Mon, Sep 16, 2019 04:28 hrs

Dr Shendil Kumar speaking to ANI in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu on Sunday. Photo/ANI

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 16(ANI): A 56-year-old woman has got a new lease of life after doctors successfully removed a 7-kilogram tumour from her stomach.
"She was operated two years back for the abdominal problem. When they opened her abdomen, they found a big tumour. But they closed it saying that there is a risk of life in operation since the tumour involves multiple organs. However, we were able to remove it now," Dr Shendil Kumar, who operated the lady, told ANI.


"It was a large tumour occupying the entire abdomen area. We later decided to do the surgery. The tumour involved the intestine, uterus, right kidney and right urine tube. It was a challenge for us. We took all precautions and successfully removed it," he added. (ANI)

