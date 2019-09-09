TN: DVK stage protests against Vinayak procession, accuse BJP of disrupting religious harmony

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK) staged a protest against a procession carried out on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi in the city, alleging that the RSS and BJP are orchestrating such events to disrupt religious harmony in Tamil Nadu.



"We have conducted a Buddha statue procession to protest against the Vinayaka statue procession carried out by some Hindu outfits. RSS and BJP are orchestrating this procession to disrupt religious harmony in the state," DVK member, Danvu Danashekhar said on Sunday.

He clarified that the DVK did not protest against any particular culture.

Several people gathered here with black flags, a statue of Buddha and posters which read, "this is not North India" and raised slogans.

Protesters said that they support religious harmony but the procession was being used by political parties for their ulterior motives. (ANI)