TN: Fisher Labourer Association to hold state-wide protest against govt

Rameshwaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): The Fisher Labourer Association, in a state-level conference here on Friday, decided to organise protests against state and central government demanding to resolve the issues ailing the fishing community.

"The issue of fishermen has been taken lightly. The government is not willing to take up this matter. That is why we have decided to hold state-wide protests to highlight our issues," said Moorthy, State Secretary of the Fisher Labourer Association.Fishermen Federation's Taluk Secretary S Muruganantham and several other members of the association were also present in the conference."Our fishermen are often illegally detained and their boats are confiscated by Sri Lanka. However, the government has an indifferent attitude when it comes to the welfare of fishermen. This has been a perennial problem," Moorthy said.He also asserted that the Coastal Regulations Act has been pitted against the interests of fishermen and demanded that it be revoked."India remains to be a friendly country with Sri Lanka, but the atrocities on Tamil Nadu fishermen have been going on unabated. We also raised these issues in the conference," Moorthy added. (ANI)