TN: Hundreds of identical twins celebrate gadget-free day in Chennai School

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): In a bid to raise awareness about "correct use of smart devices" like mobile phone, computers, etc., hundreds of identical twins celebrated gadget-free day on Saturday at Velammal School here.



According to the school administration, around 148 students from various schools across Velammal participated in the event to raise awareness about gadget addiction.

"Today, we are celebrating the gadget-free day. Mobile phones have changed our lives so much. We want to be free from our gadgets. When smart devices come in our hands we completely separate from our surrounding," Srinivasan, one of the participating students, told ANI.

He said that these smart devices affect our relationship and interaction with the people around us.

"Gadgets have created a distance between people. We just keep looking at our mobile phones and don't interact with the people around us. This is wrong," Srinivasan added.

Students were also seen performing, playing and posing for pictures.

Velammal is a school chain in Tamil Nadu, which has over a hundred identical twin students. (ANI)

