TN: Over 2,000 bulls to particpate in Jallikattu in Madurai

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 14 (ANI): As Madurai gears up for Jallikattu, scores of bulls from various places of the Tamil Nadu have been brought here to participate in the competition.

As many as 730 bulls have been brought from Avaniyapuram municipality, 700 bulls from Alanganallur town and 650 from Palamedu town to participate in the Jallikattu competitions this year. The bullfighting festival will commence from January 15 and will conclude on January 31.



Madurai District collector had on Thursday said that those below the age of 21 will not be allowed to participate in Jallikattu to be held at Palamedu and Alanganallur.

Those willing to participate must enroll themselves at designated centres and get their fitness certificate after a required health check-up.

With only a few days left for the festival of Pongal, the bull owners have started training their herd for the Jallikattu which is immensely popular in Tamil Nadu.

The bulls are given special treatment and are trained for the race the year-round, but with the festival fast approaching extra attention is being given to them.

Around 2,000 bulls are likely to take part in various Jallikattu events all across Tamil Nadu during the Pongal festival. (ANI)

