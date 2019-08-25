TN: Political parties stage protest against 'black laws' enacted by Centre

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazagham (TMMK) and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) on Sunday held a demonstration in parts of Tamil Nadu demanding revocation of four "repressive black laws" recently enacted by the Centre and also to condemn mob lynching incidents reported in the country.

These laws include Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019; Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019; Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act, 2019; and National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Act, 2019.

"We are conducting a mass demonstration in Chennai, Tiruppur, Trichy and Madurai. Thousands of people are assembled in these four important cities of Tamil Nadu. We are demanding the revocation of four black laws passed in the Parliament - Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019; Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019; Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act, 2019; and National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Act, 2019," MMK party president MH Jawahirullah said.He continued, "These four acts do not have a status in a democratic country. In a democratic country, there cannot be any room for these block laws. We demand that these should be revoked."During the protest, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) MP, Ravi Kumar was also present.Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "This BJP government has created a history enacting 36 laws in a single session. But most of the laws enacted in the Parliament are anti-people... These kinds of protests are going on everywhere.""Now the country is facing a huge economic crisis. Most of the senior economists of the country are telling the government to take immediate measures to tackle the crisis, but the government is diverting the attention of the people from real crisis to imaginary issues. That's why they need these kinds of block laws. We are totally against these kinds of block laws. We demand immediate scrapping of NIA, UAPA and Triple Talaq amendments," he added. (ANI)