TN allows movement of poll officials, agents on May 2

Counting of votes for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election and the bye-election to Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha seat held on April 6 will be done on May 2.

Chennai, April 29 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday said complete lockdown will be there on counting day on May 2 but movement/transport of officials, political party functionaries, counting agents and others will be allowed.

The state government had earlier ordered total lockdown on Sundays as a measure to contain the spread of coronavirus apart from other restrictions like night curfew between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.

In an order issued on Thursday, the state government extended the restrictions till further orders.

It, however, permitted movement/transport of officials, party functionaries (candidates, chief agents, counting agents) and food suppliers for the people connected with counting of votes.

The government also allowed skeletal services of Chennai Metro Rail during the complete lockdown on Sundays.

Earlier Covid-19 restrictions will continue to be in force, including closure of recreation clubs, movie theatres, liquor bars, auditoriums, meeting halls, as well as shopping complexes, big format stores, and vegetable shops located in malls.

Standalone vegetable and grocery shops can operate following the safety measures but such shops located in malls are not allowed to open.

Barbar shops, beauty parlours, spas will stay closed.

Only takeaway is allowed in hotels/restaurants/mess/tea shops. For guests in hotels and lodges, the food should be served in their rooms.

E-commerce service can function within time limits.

All places of worships closed for public but poojas can be conducted by the staff.

Only 50 persons will be allowed for weddings, and 25 at funerals.

Fifty per cent staff of IT and ITES companies should work from home;

Sports training centres will also be closed except for training for national and international events.

Compulsory E-registration at http://eregister.tnega.org is required for people coming from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and from overseas by air or sea.

