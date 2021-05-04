TN announces further restrictions to contain Covid

In a statement issued late on Monday, the Tamil Nadu government said from May 4 onwards standalone provisions, grocery and vegetable shops can function only till 12 noon without air conditioning facility.

Chennai, May 4 (IANS) With the Covid-19 infections touching about 20,000 per day in Tamil Nadu, the state government has further tightened the lockdown relaxations between May 4 and May 20.

The other restrictions are:

-After 12 noon, all shops are to be closed. Pharmacies, milk vendors and other essential services can function as usual.

-All government and private sector offices to function with 50 per cent capacity.

-Passenger and metro trains, buses, taxis and autorickshaws can carry only 50 per cent of their seating capacity.

-Dine-in not allowed in hotels, restaurants. Only takeaways allowed.

-Tea shops can function only till 12 noon.

-Ban on functions, sporting, political, cultural, educational activities in auditoriums and in open places.

-Movie theatres to be closed.

-Only 20 persons allowed at funerals.

-Closure of spas and beauty parlours in rural areas.

-The night curfew between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. will continue.

-Total lockdown on Sundays subject to exceptions for essential services to continue.

On Monday, senior state government officials met Chief Minister in waiting and DMK President M.K. Stalin and discussed the Covid-19 situation in the state.

The DMK, which won the 2021 assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, is set to form the next government in the state.

