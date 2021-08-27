TN announces scheme to teach differently-abled in their homes

A statement from the office of the Tamil Nadu school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Thursday said that an amount of Rs 7.8 crore is earmarked for the project which would benefit the differently-abled children in large numbers.

Chennai, Aug 27 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government has announced a new scheme for teaching the differently-abled children at their residences. The scheme also envisages to conduct physiotherapy on these children.

The scheme will support differently-abled children under the age of 18 and who are not able to attend school due to multiple disabilities, intellectual disabilities or cerebral palsy which are termed as high supportive needs.

Under the scheme each student is allocated Rs 10,000 for their supportive requirements, the statement said. It also said that the scheme would provide trained therapists and special educators to visit the homes of the children and the government would provide all necessary support for this. The idea, according to the school education minister is that no child is lost out on education and is provided the best of treatment as well as special education.

The education department is also in the process of translating the best books in various languages into Tamil for those pursuing higher education and who require a Tamil medium to learn the subject.

The statement said that the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation would publish the translated books and an amount of Rs 2 crore is being allocated for the same.

The minister's office also said that three children under the age of 18 would be given away the Kavimani award that will carry an amount of Rs 25,000 in cash and a citation.

The state school education department would teach government school students the traditional folk arts of Tamil Nadu, Karakattam, Kummi and Kavadi.

The government schools in Tamil Nadu would also be provided sports equipment worth Rs 35 crore, the statement from the school education minister's office said.

