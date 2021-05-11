TN announces lockdown relaxations

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced that fruit sellers were allowed to operate between 6 am to 12 pm (noon), as per the timings granted to vegetable and flower vendors during the two-week lockdown that began on Monday.

The government also allowed all industries to function on one day for maintenance work with minimum staff while setting up a 24-hour helpline for continuous process industries, units manufacturing essential items and construction industry to ease their problems in functioning during the lockdown period.