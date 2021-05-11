TN announces lockdown relaxations

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced that fruit sellers were allowed to operate between 6 am to 12 pm (noon), as per the timings granted to vegetable and flower vendors during the two-week lockdown that began on Monday.
The government also allowed all industries to function on one day for maintenance work with minimum staff while setting up a 24-hour helpline for continuous process industries, units manufacturing essential items and construction industry to ease their problems in functioning during the lockdown period.
The government added that shops selling traditional medicines have been granted permission to function, on the lines of allopathy pharmacies.