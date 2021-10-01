TN appoints special officers for two new police commissionerates

Chennai, Oct 1 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government on Friday appointed two senior police officers as special officers for the newly-formed Tambaram and Avadi Police Commissionerates.

According to an order issued by Additional Home Secretary, S.K. Prabhakar, M. Ravi, a 1991 batch IPS officer, and a native of Dindigul and Sanjay Kumar Rathode, a 1992 batch IPS officer from New Delhi, are the officers appointed.