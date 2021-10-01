TN appoints special officers for two new police commissionerates

Chennai, Oct 1 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government on Friday appointed two senior police officers as special officers for the newly-formed Tambaram and Avadi Police Commissionerates.
According to an order issued by Additional Home Secretary, S.K. Prabhakar, M. Ravi, a 1991 batch IPS officer, and a native of Dindigul and Sanjay Kumar Rathode, a 1992 batch IPS officer from New Delhi, are the officers appointed.
The two new commissionerates were formed after trifurcating the Greater Chennai City Police Commissionerate, as announced by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the Assembly on September 13.
Meanwhile, IGP Albin Dinesh Modak will hold the charge as Additional Director General, Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) as incumbent Abhay Kumar Singh has been transferred out.
--IANS
aal/vd