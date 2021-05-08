TN Assembly convened on May 11

Chennai, May 8 (IANS) The 16th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has been summoned to meet for its first session on May 11 at the Omandurar Government Estate here.

The newly elected Members will make and subscribe Oath or Affirmation on that day.

In a statement issued here K. Srinivasan, Secretary, Tamil Nadu Assembly said the assembly has been summoned at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.