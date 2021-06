TN Assembly pays homage to actor Vivek and others

Chennai, June 22 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday paid homage to actor Vivek, writer Ki Rajanarayanan, Constituent Assembly member T.M. Kaliyannan, former Anna University Vice Chancellor M. Anandakrishnan and freedom fighter K. Thulasiah Vandayar.

Speaker M Appavu also made obituary references on the passing away of 13 former legislators M. Pandurangan, A. Mohammedjan, A. Pappasundaram, C. Aranganayagam, T.C. Vijayan, V.S. Raji, K.P. Rajendran, S. Sahadevan, L. Sulochana, K.P. Raju, K. Ramachandran, M Anbalakan and J. Panneerselvam.