TN Assembly polls: Former AIADMK ally Sarath Kumar in talks with Kamal Hassan for alliance

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 27 (ANI): All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) and Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) on Saturday announced to contest upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in an alliance.



"I am joining hands with IJK and contesting elections. I want to fight elections with good people who share my ideology," said AISMK founder R Sarath Kumar.

Sarath Kumar, an actor and a former ally of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) said that he is in discussions with Kamal Hassan on the possibility of an alliance to contest the polls

"I have met and discussed with Kamal Hassan. They will decide as to how to take the possibility of an alliance forward. We expect a good decision soon. I have some percentage of votes with me. How long should we wait for people (AIADMK) to approach us," he said.

Meanwhile, Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Hassan said that he will start the election campaigning on March 3.

Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Friday.



With this announcement, the model code of conduct comes into force. The assembly elections in the southern state are important for the national as well as the regional political parties.



Polls will be held for 234 seats in Tamil Nadu with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other. (ANI)