TN assembly session to begin from June 21

Chennai, June 10 (IANS) Tamil Nadu assembly session will begin at the Kalaivanar Arangam from June 21 at 10 a.m. This was announced by the Speaker M. Appavu on Wednesday.

The assembly will commence its proceedings with the address of Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

All the legislators and assembly officials will have to undertake a Covid-19 test and only those who are negative will be allowed to attend the session, the Speaker said.