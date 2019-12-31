TN BJP leaders seek arrest of speaker over provocative remarks

Chennai, Dec 31 (IANS) Demanding the arrest of Congress party speaker Nellai Kannan for instigating Muslims to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders of Tamil Nadu will hold a protest here, said a senior leader.

Speaking to reporters here H. Raja, BJP's National Secretary, said if Nellai Kannan was not arrested by Tuesday night, he and other leaders like former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, senior leader La Ganesan, former TN BJP President C.P.Radhakrishnan will hold a sit-in protest near the Gandhi statue on Marina beach here.

The Tirunelvelli police has booked Nellai Kannan for his provocative speech on a complaint from a local BJP leader. The BJP members also held a protest in Tirunelvelli demanding the arrest of Nellai Kannan. Speaking at an event organised by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) on Saturday, Nellai Kannan had said that he was puzzled why the Muslims have not yet killed Modi and Shah. He had also made critical comments against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K.Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and others. Meanwhile, Nellai Kannan has got admitted into a hospital complaining of ill health. "This is a very old tactic. He was well when he made that speech and now unwell, it is unbelievable. The police can arrest him even in the hospital. Nothing prevents them from doing that," Raja told IANS. "We will begin our protest at 3 p.m. and will continue till he is arrested," Raja added. vj/rt/bg