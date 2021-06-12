TN BJP says state govt should not under report Covid deaths

Chennai, June 12 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP President L. Murugan on Saturday urged the state government not to under-report Covid-19 deaths.

In a statement issued here Murugan said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should not under report Covid-19 deaths so as to avoid a bad name for his government.

Murugan said the state government is registering deaths of Covid-19 patients with co-morbidities as death due to co-morbidities.