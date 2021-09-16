TN cases drive up number of environment-related offences in 2020

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) A whopping 61,767 offences related to environment were registered in 2020, up from 34,676 in 2019 and 35,196 in 2018, according to the latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), which also showed that offences related to tobacco registered the largest number of cases for the year.

The total was driven up by largest number of cases registered by Tamil Nadu in the year, at 42,756, up from mere 13,316 in 2019 and 14,536 in 2018, the NCRB data showed.

Rajasthan was at second spot with in 2020 with 9,543 cases, less than 10,782 cases in 2019, and 9,784 in 2018.

The overall all India charge sheeting rate stood at 98.9 per cent. Eight states/UTs - Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry have 100 per cent charge sheeting rate while Goa had the lowest charge sheeting rate at 33 per cent. The two northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura registered the charge sheeting rate of 50 per cent.

The environment related offences are registered under the The Forest Act & The Forest Conservation Act, 1927, The Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, The Environmental (Protection) Act, 1986, The Air (1981) & The Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, The Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003, the Noise Pollution Acts (State/Central) and The National Green Tribunal Act, 2010.

Maximum offences were registered under the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 wherein offences are registered for smoking in public and/or use of plastic in packaging for tobacco products at 49,710 with maximum cases from Tamil Nadu at 42,731, the NCRB data showed.

Offences under the Noise Pollution Acts (state/Central) were second in the list with 7,318 and among them, maximum cases were from Rajasthan at 7,186.

The Forest Act and the Forest Conservation Act, 1927 witnessed 2,287 offences with maximum cases registered in Uttar Pradesh at 1,317.

The Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 saw 672 offences with maximum cases in Uttar Pradesh at 185 while the Environmental (Protection) Act, 1986 had 992 offences with maximum cases, again from Uttar Pradesh at 841.

The Air (1981) & The Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 saw 589 offences in 2020 with maximum cases in Uttar Pradesh at 526 while the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010 saw 199 offences and, of them, maximum were from Meghalaya at 93, the NCRB data said.

