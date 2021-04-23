TN Chief Minister requests PM to allot 20 lakh doses of vaccine

In a letter to the Prime Minister, a copy of which was released to media, he said that the state had administered 47.31 lakh doses of vaccine and is expected to continue 2 lakh doses of vaccine a day.

Chennai, April 23 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to send 20 lakh doses of vaccine for the state, as This is at least 10 days stock so that vaccination drive is not affected.

"An integrated vaccine complex at Chengalpet in Tamil Nadu was structurally and functionally ready and is awaiting commissioning and validation. I appeal to you to bring this facility to working condition at the earliest to augment the production of Covid vaccine at the earliest," he wrote.

Palaniswami, in his letter, also raised concern on certain individual suppliers prioritising supplies to certain states. He also pointed out that certain national regulators were restricting the sale of anti-viral drug Remdesivir only within the state where it is manufactured, and said that such restrictive orders should be barred.

He also sought the intervention of the Central government with the states where companies have manufacturing facilities.

