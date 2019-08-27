  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. TN Class 10 girl student to visit NASA in Oct

TN Class 10 girl student to visit NASA in Oct

Last Updated: Tue, Aug 27, 2019 19:08 hrs

Thasnem, a student of Mahatma Montessori Matric Higher Secondary School in Madurai, will visit NASA in the first week of October, according to a statement issued here on Tuesday by Go4Guru, a US-based online tutoring and educational tour services company.

She is among the three winners of the National Space Science Contest 2019, an online science aptitude and general knowledge test, conducted earlier this year by Go4Guru.

The two other winners of the competition are Sai Pujitha, a student of Bhashyam Group of Schools, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, and Abhishek Sharma, who studies at Jindal Vidya Mandir, Alibaug, Maharashtra.

Go4Guru also launched the National Space Science Contest 2020, here on Tuesday.



talking point on sify news

Latest Features