TN CM assures full security to minorities

Taking a dig at the Opposition parties, he said that they were running false propaganda against the AIADMK government on the minorities' safety in the state.

Chennai, Feb 10 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday assured that his government will ensure full security to the minorities.

"The Opposition parties are spreading falsehood about the safety of minorities. They are creating a false impression that minorities are not safe but I assure that we will ensure full security to the minorities."

The AIADMK leader stated this while addressing public meetings in Vellore region for the second consecutive day as part of the campaign for ensuing elections.

Speaking at a meeting at Ambur in the Tirupathur district, Palaniswami said AIADMK party or the government never discriminated people on the basis of either religion or caste

He claimed that his party never played the religious or caste cards in elections.

"Some people are trying to garner votes in the name of religion and castes, but we never resorted to this," he said.

The Chief Minister slammed DMK and its president M K Stalin. He alleged that the DMK's first family is only bothered about its interests and not the welfare of the people.

"They always think of the interests of the family. Late Karunanidhi might have visited Delhi many times but not a single visit was for the welfare of the people of the State," he said.

He also targetted Stalin for focusing only on his Assembly constituency Kolathur. "Stalin distributes welfare assistance only in his constituency but we consider all the 234 Assembly segments as our segments and treat them equally without any partiality," he said.

The Chief Minister claimed that his government is providing welfare assistance and implementing schemes not only in those segments which AIADMK won but also in those where it was defeated.

--IANS

ms/sdr/