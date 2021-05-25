TN CM directs officials to ensure milk, vegetables to people

Stalin reviewed the supply of essentials in the state and specifically in Chennai during the a meeting which was held at the Secretariat. He also called upon the officials to ensure that the vegetables and fruits be available to the people at a fair price.

Chennai, May 25 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday conducted a meeting of officials and ministers and directed them to ensure that supply of milk and vegetables to the people of the state should continue during the lockdown.

An official release said that on Tuesday, vegetables and fruits to the tune of 6,509 MT were supplied by 13,096 vehicles. On May 24, around 4,900 MT of fruits and vegetables were supplied using 6,296 vehicles.

The chief minister also directed the officials to ensure a regular and continuous supply of vegetables and fruits to rural Tamil Nadu just like it's availability in urban areas.

MK Stalin directed the officials to ensure proper coordination between Horticulture Department and Agriculture Department and Greater Chennai Corporation and other local bodies in the state to ensure that the supplies reach the public.

Water Resources Minister S. Duraimurugan, Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and other officials were present during the meeting.

