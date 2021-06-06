TN CM honours male nurse who saved lives of infants, mothers

Chennai, June 6 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin honoured Jayakumar who is a male nurse working with the Government Kasturba Gandhi Hospital for Women and Children in Chennai.

The male nurse had rescued 47 infants and their mothers when a fire broke out in the hospital on May 26. Jayakumar broke open the windows and used fire extinguishers to douse the flames before the Fire and Rescue servicemen arrived.