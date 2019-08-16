TN CM presents bravery award to couple who fought robbers in Tirunelveli

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami presented bravery award to two elderly couple during the Independence Day function in Chennai on Thursday.

The couple -- S Shanmugavel and Senthamarai -- had fought two armed robbers who had barged into their house and tried to kill them in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district.

The incident, which happened on August 11, was captured on a CCTV camera installed at their residence. In the video, an elderly man could be seen sitting in the veranda of his house. As he tries to fetch a paper from the table, a robber comes from behind and attempts to strangulate him. While he tries to free himself, his wife comes out of the house and another robber enters into their residence with a sickle. In a bid to rescue her husband, the elderly woman throws footwears at the robber, following which, the robber threatens her with the sharp weapon. Meanwhile, the man falls down and as soon as he stands up, he starts hitting the miscreants with a chair, while his wife throws stool and dustbin at them.