TN CM resigns following electoral defeat

Chennai, May 3 (IANS) With the DMK winning the assembly polls, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami has sent his government's resignation to Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

It is learnt that Palaniswami who is in Salem has sent his resignation letter to Purohit.

The DMK led by its President M.K. Stalin has won 126 seats and is leading in another 7 seats, as per the Election Commission of India.