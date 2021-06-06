TN CM revamps State Development Policy Council

Chennai, June 6 (IANS) Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday revamped the State Policy Development Council (SPDC) by appointing Prof J. Jayaranjan as the new Vice-Chairman. Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu will be its Chairman.

The state government in a statement said on Sunday that Prof Rema Srinivasan will be its permanent member. The other part-time members are Prof M. Vijayabaksar, Prof Sultan Ahmed Ismail, former IAS officer M. Deenabandhu and medical practitioners J. Amalorpravanatham and K. Sivaraman.