TN CM to announce the new state DG of Police

Chennai, June 29 (IANS) Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin will announce the name of the new state Director General of Police (DGP), on Tuesday. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has, in consultation with senior officials of the Tamil Nadu government at New Delhi on Monday, finalized a list of three senior-most IPS officers of the state from which the chief minister will announce the name of the new state DGP (Law and Order).

The incumbent Tamil Nadu, DGP, J.K. Tripathi will be retiring from service on June 30.

The three officers who are shortlisted are -- C. Sylendra Babu and Karan Sanghia of 1987 batch and Sanjay Arora of the 1988 batch of the Indian Police Service (IPS), Tamil Nadu cadre.

The Tamil Nadu delegation led by chief secretary, V. Irai Anbu and comprising of state home secretary, S.K. Prabhakar and incumbent DGP, J.K. Tripathi are staying put in New Delhi and have already communicated the shortlisted names to chief minister Stalin for final approval.

The announcement is likely to be made on Tuesday as J.K. Tripathi will retire on Wednesday.

The state had suggested a list of five officers which include C. Sylendra Babu, Karan Singha, Sanjay Arora, Sunil Kumar Singh, and Mohammed Akthar.

However, the UPSC had directed the state government to provide a revised list and a new list was passed on and from this the UPSC, after discussing with the senior officials from Tamil Nadu, have finalized the names of three officers.

--IANS

aal/skp/