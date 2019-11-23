TN CM wishes Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

Chennai, Nov 23 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Saturday wished Devendra Fadnavis on becoming the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

In a letter to Fadnavis, text of which was released to the media here, Palaniswami said: "I congratulate you on your assumption as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. I convey my best wishes to you for a successful tenure."

On the other hand, DMK President M.K. Stalin termed Fadnavis becoming the Chief Minister as a scar on the face of democracy.

In a stunning political development, Maharashtra Governor B.S. Koshyari on Saturday morning administered the oath of office to Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar as the new Deputy Chief Minister. vj/arm