TN CM's claim on promises a 'Himalayan lie', says Stalin

Stalin, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, alleged that the AIADMK failed to fulfill several promises it had made in its manifestos for 2011 and 2016 Assembly elections.

Chennai, Feb 15 (IANS) DMK President M.K. Stalin on Monday termed as a "Himalayan lie" the claim by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami that the AIADMK government has implemented all of its poll promises.

Addressing a public meeting at Oonaiyur village near Tirumayam in Pudukottai district, Stalin remarked that speaking whimsically has become Palaniswami's habit.

Despite failing to implement several promises, Palaniswami was going around the State claiming that all assurances had been implemented, he said.

The DMK chief addressed the meeting as part of 'Ungal Thoguthiyil Stalin,' (Stalin in your constituency) programme as part of the campaign for upcoming Assembly polls.

Referring to the promises made by the AIADMK in its manifesto for 2011 polls, Stalin pointed out that the state has not ushered in the second Green Revolution. "The income of farmers has also not doubled as was promised by the AIADMK. It also failed to fulfill the promise of free farm equipment and drip irrigation systems for all farmers," he said.

The DMK leader wanted to know from Palaniswami what happened to his party's promise of providing free cell phones to all ration card holders. This was one of the promises made by the AIADMK in its 2016 election manifesto.

Stalin also alleged that the ruling party also failed to provide Amma Banking Card and free Wi-Fi facility in public places. It has also not kept its promise of waiving off educational loans, he said.

He said while there was no industrial development in the state and no investment flowed in during last 10 years, Palaniswami was making tall claims that Tamil Nadu was marching ahead victoriously. He alleged that the Chief Minister was spending lavishly on publicity.

Claiming that DMK has prepared the second report pertaining to corruption by the ministers, Stalin said the same would soon be handed over to Governor Banwarilal Purohit. He assured the people that once the DMK came to power, action would be taken against corruption and the present ministers would be sent to jail.

He slammed Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar, who hails from Pudukottai district, holding him responsible for eight lakh people in the State getting affected by Covid-19 and the deaths due to the infection. The DMK leader alleged that Vijayabhaskar indulged in corrupt practices taking advantage of even the pandemic.

He claimed that Vijayabaskar had assured that Tamil Nadu would not be affected by Covid-19 and that there would be no deaths. He alleged that the Health Minister suppressed the facts and figures regarding the number of deaths, number of those affected and even the number of those undergoing treatment.

