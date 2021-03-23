TN colleges to conduct online classes from Tuesday

Chennai, March 23 (IANS) The colleges in Tamil Nadu will be conducting online classes starting from Tuesday following the state government order.

The government has ordered the colleges to conduct online classes following a spike in Covid-19 cases in the state and nationally.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Vijayabhaskar while speaking to IANS said, "Yes, the health department had informed the education department and the Chief Minister to issue an order to conduct online classes for college students as there is a spike in Covid-19 cases in the state."