TN Cong demands Amit Shah's resignation over snooping

Chennai, July 21 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Congress has demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the "illegal surveillance" conducted through the Israeli firm NSO's spyware Pegasus on political leaders, journalists, human rights activists, ministers, judiciary, and other prominent persons in the country.

Speaking to the media at Chidambaram, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President, K.S. Alagiri said Shah has compromised "national security" and has no moral authority to continue in office.

He demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi submit a white paper in Parliament on the illegal surveillance conducted through Pegasus on prominent persons in India.

The Congress leader said as Israeli firm NSO has clarified that it provides data only to national governments, it has become clear that the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister had colluded in spying on political leaders and journalists.

The TNCC has demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the snooping issue.

Alagiri claimed that three agencies of the country -- the Intelligence Bureau, Research and Analysis Wing, and the Central Bureau of Investigation -- were kept in the dark on the snooping issue.

The Congress leader said these three agencies were reporting to the Prime Minister on a daily basis.

Alagiri asked PM Modi how could he guarantee security to the people of the country if illegal surveillance was taking place unabated. He added that the TNCC would launch a protest march to Raj Bhavan on Thursday against the "illegal surveillance".

He said the activities at the residences of prominent persons in the country are being exposed to China, Israel and Pakistan.

Alagiri spoke to IANS over phone and said, "The snooping incident is a shame on our democracy. How can the Union Home Minister be absolved on this, he has to put in his papers for this illegal surveillance on the hapless citizens of this country. The overall national security is being compromised and the Union Home Minister is not saying anything. TNCC demands his resignation with immediate effect."

--IANS

aal/khz/bg