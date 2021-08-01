TN Cong leaders to meet grassroots workers to evolve strategy

Chennai, Aug 1 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu leaders of the Congress party would tour each district of the state and meet grassroots leaders including block and mandalam committee office-bearers to chalk out political strategy. The AICC leadership has already directed the state Congress to provide detailed feedback on the performance of the state government, the union government, and local issues before August 15.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri told IANS, "We are into a detailed study on the issues plaguing the society and would get a feedback from the grassroots party workers. State office bearers of the party will travel in all districts of the state and get reports on the performance of the state and central governments and will work out strategies and plans after this."

A two day meeting of the TNCC office bearers attended by the AICC general secretary in charge of Tamil Nadu, Gundu Rao has decided that the party has to get a proper feedback. Other than state office bearers, party district office bearers and office-bearers of feeder organisations of the party participated in the two day meeting.

Several leaders who participated in the meeting had called upon the party-state leadership to chalk out series of agitations against the anti-people policies of the central government including the unabated rise in fuel prices. The Congress state leaders also took stock of the party's performance in the 2021 assembly elections as well as on the performance of the TN state government led by M.K. Stalin.

The Congress state leadership will chalk out further strategies after the detailed feedback on the policies to be adopted for the local body polls to be held soon in the state.

K.S. Alagiri while speaking to IANS said, "The state government is doing good and we have met the Chief Minister and congratulated him and his team for the excellent start they have given to the state on the path of progress and development."

--IANS

aal/skp/