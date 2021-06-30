TN Cong president hits out at union govt over MSMEs

In a statement on Wednesday, the senior Congress leader said that 44 per cent of the MSMEs of Tamil Nadu has halted their operations throwing a large workforce on the streets. He said that the MSMEs are the driving force of the economy of the country and added that if the sector is affected, it would lead to a direct stagnation in the Indian economy.

Chennai, June 30 (IANS) Tamil Nadu state president of the Congress party, K.S. Alagiri has said that the central government has failed to provide the required support to the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

K.S. Alagiri said that the MSMEs are the worst hit due to the pandemic and added that the recently announced measures of the Union government would not be sufficient to give life to the sector from the difficult situation it is in.

He called upon the central government to join hands with the Tamil Nadu state government to implement the packages announced for the MSME sector. He also called upon the Union government to support the DMK led government of Tamil Nadu.

The Congress state president also said that the Government of India must be state-specific regarding MSMEs so that the entrepreneurs do not shy away from the projects.

--IANS

aal/skp/