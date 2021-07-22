TN Congress Chief demands Amit Shah's resignation over snoopgate

Alagiri raised the demand while inaugurating a protest march organised by the state unit of the party over the ongoing snooping controversy.

Chennai, July 23 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Congress chief K.S. Alagiri on Thursday demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the Pegasus snooping row.

Alagiri said in his speech that even four days after the instances of snooping on senior political leaders, bureaucrats, journalists, former armed forces officers and judicial officials came to light, the Prime Minister and the Home Minister have maintained a deafening silence on the matter.

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President said that there are three major central agencies in the country, the Intelligence Bureau, the Research and Analysis Wing, and the Central Bureau of Investigation, and even they were kept in the dark about the Israeli spyware Pegasus and its modus operandi.

Congress MLAs, MPs, office-bearers and former TNCC presidents participated in the protest march.

