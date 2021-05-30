TN Congress chief supports state Finance Minister's stand on GST

Chennai, May 30 (IANS) Tamil Nadu state Congress president K.S. Alagiri on Sunday said that he supports the view of state Finance Minister, P.T.R. Thiagarajan that the "One State One Vote" in the GST Council was unfair.

Alagiri, in a statement, said that treating higher revenue states and lower revenue states at par was unfair and also accused the Central government of "taking a biased stance and politicising the views expressed by non-BJP ruled states".