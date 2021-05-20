TN failed in implementing lockdown: PMK's Ramadoss

In a statement, he said that across the world, it has been proved that lockdown helps in reducing the coronavirus spread, but in Tamil Nadu, the lockdown norms were not strictly implemented from the day it began.

Chennai, May 20 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government has failed in implementing the Covid-19 lockdown and it is not known which force is preventing its strict implementation, PMK founder S. Ramadoss said on Thursday.

Ramadoss said Karnataka imposed lockdown on May 10 - the same day as Tamil Nadu, and has seen the number of infections per day there has come down from 47,930 on May 10 to 34,281 on May 19.

Similarly in Kerala, the coronavirus per day infection rate has come down by one third after the lockdown was imposed on May 8.

But in Tamil Nadu, the daily infection rate is nearing 35,000 now from 28,978 cases on May 10, Ramadoss said.

He said, while seeing the infection numbers of Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, it is clear that the lockdown was not properly implemented in the state.

