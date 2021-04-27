TN failed to argue its demand for oxygen properly in SC: Stalin

The Supreme Court on Tuesday permitted Vedanta to operate its oxygen plant at its copper smelter plant to produce 1,000 tons. It said that the oxygen produced at Sterlite Copper will be given to the Central government which would decide on its allotment.

Chennai, April 27 (IANS) DMK President M.K. Stalin on Tuesday faulted the Tamil Nadu government for failing to forcefully put forth its view about its need for the oxygen to be produced at Vedanta Ltd's plant in Tuticorin.

Stalin said the state government failed to tell the apex court the demand of the opposition parties in the state, based on which a resolution was passed to allow production of oxygen at Sterlite Copper.

On Monday, an all-party meeting chaired by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami unanimously decided to allow operation of the Vedanta's oxygen plant temporarily for four months.

The parties also agreed that the oxygen produced at Sterlite Copper will first be used to meet Tamil Nadu's needs and the excess be sent to other states.

Stalin also said when the DMK comes back to power in the state, the Sterlite Copper plant will be sealed when the permitted period for oxygen production ends.

MDMK General Secretary Vaiko also said the Tamil Nadu government did not place its arguments with the Supreme Court properly.

